IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR (Live): Rajasthan Royals win the toss, opt to bat
Sports

IPL 2022 Final GT vs RR (Live): Rajasthan Royals win the toss, opt to bat

The stage is all set for an exciting final clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.
Online Desk

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Toss: Rajasthan Royals won the toss, opt to bat against GT.

Toss Starts at 7:30 PM IST at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The match to start at 8:00 PM IST.

Closing ceremony comes to an end.

Tribute to 75 years of Indian Cricket.

Rahman is performing along with distinguished singers such as Mohit Chauhan and Benny Dayal.

Music maestro AR Rahman enthrals the fans at the Narendra Modi stadium with his electrifying performances.

The 'Padmaavat' actor captivated the crowd with tracks from KGF 2 and Master.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh sets the tone for the IPL Final with his power pact performance at the closing ceremony.

Closing Ceremony begins!

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will face off in the Indian Premier League 2022 final today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat emerged as the best team in the league stage by topping the tables and becoming the first team to qualify for the final.

RR have the joint-highest wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal with 26 wickets and Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has score 824 runs with four hundreds and four fifties in their side.

GT reached the final in their first IPL season, while RR is in their second final, having won their only title in the inaugural season in 2008.

Jos Buttler
IPL
Shane Warne
Narendra Modi Stadium
RR
Sanju Samson
IPL 2022
IPL Final
﻿Hardik Pandya
GT
GT vs RR
TATA IPL 2022
IPL 2022 live updates
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals
Hardik Pandya vs Sanju Samson
IPL Final 2022
Shami vs Buttler
IPL final trophy
IPL live
IPL 2022 live
IPL live updates
GT vs RR live
GT vs RR live updates

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in