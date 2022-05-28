IPL Qualifier 2: Du Plessis says first six overs felt like Test cricket

AHMEDABAD: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said that the first six overs during the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals, felt like 'Test cricket' to him. Jos Buttler's unbeaten 106, his fourth ton of the season, powered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier-2 here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

"When we walked off the field, we felt were a few short. Was challenging the first 3-4 overs, was movement. Felt 180 was a par score on that pitch. First six overs felt like Test cricket. Compared to the other wickets, this one was quicker off the new ball, and then it eased off later in the innings," said du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

"Great season for RCB. Really proud. My first season coming in and seeing how special the fans are everywhere we go. A big thank you to everyone coming out and supporting us. Have had some incredible performances for us. Harshal has been amazing. DK.. all the guys picked for India," he added.

The Proteas batter also praised his teammate Rajat Patidar and called him the 'great future of Indian cricket'.

"Nice young talent in our squad, and obviously with a 3-year plan, that's what you try to maximise.. you get them raw at the beginning but they can turn into superstars. We've seen that Rajat since he's came in, has looked at home. A great future of Indian cricket," said du Plessis.

RCB's entry into the playoffs was hanging by a thread of Delhi Capital's loss against Mumbai Indians. Eventually, DC lost the match and RCB got through to the playoffs.

"RCB RCB got chanted in that game (DC v MI). The guys got emotional. The support you get as a cricketer in India is remarkable. You can only be in awe of the support every franchise gets. Well done to everyone and thank you very much," said the RCB skipper.

Coming to the match, great knocks by Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a cameo of Sanju Samson helped RR chase down the target of 158 runs in just 18.1 overs.

Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy scalped three wickets each to restrict RCB at 157/8. Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.