Squaring-off in Qualifier 2, RR, RCB vie for spot in IPL 2022 final

AHMEDABAD: Rajasthan Royals will need to deliver a better bowling performance when it clashes with a high-on-confidence Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 2 at the Motera Stadium here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bangalore is on a roll after having sneaked into the play-offs as the fourth-placed team in the league table. Its win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator in Kolkata on Wednesday has fuelled hopes for a long-awaited trophy.

Standing between RCB and a spot in the final is RR, which has most bases covered but came up short against Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier in Kolkata on Tuesday. After a couple of high-scoring matches at Eden Gardens, the IPL caravan moves to the Motera Stadium that has a capacity of more than one lakh.

Bangalore will have a quick turnaround, but the Faf du Plessis-led team would not mind it as it looks to ride on the momentum. “We cannot wait to be in Ahmedabad and take the field again. We are so excited and happy with how things have gone. Hopefully, two more games and we can celebrate,” RCB opening batter Virat Kohli told the IPL website after the win over LSG.

After playing the innings of his life, Bangalore No.3 Rajat Patidar will enter Qualifier 2 – another knockout fixture – with supreme confidence. Kohli and du Plessis, who bat ahead of Patidar, are big-match players and would be hungry to make a positive impact.

Finisher Dinesh Karthik has managed to maintain consistency while the ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell would hope to unleash his full repertoire of strokes. Harshal Patel has been RCB’s go-to bowler in the slog overs, with Wanindu Hasaranga showing courage even in tough situations. Pace bowler Josh Hazlewood has enhanced his reputation as a death bowler and delivered at the end in the victory over Lucknow.

The RCB bowling pack will be up against a formidable RR batting line-up, which includes Jos Buttler, skipper Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer among others. Prasidh Krishna and Ravichandran Ashwin came up with below-par performances against Gujarat, so the duo would be keen to make a comeback. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal would look to weave his magic again as Rajasthan is only a step away from the title decider.