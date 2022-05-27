Shikar Dhawan gets a ‘knockout’ from father

CHENNAI: Shikar Dhawan, who had joined PBKS at the start of the season and scored 460 runs in 14 matches, failed to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs.

The veteran batter, who is known for his hilarious social media posts, shared a video on Instagram recently and captioned "Knock out by my dad for not qualifying for knock outs,"

In the video, Shikar Dhawan’s father seems to playfully hit his son while family members trying to stop him.

"Haha Uncle on fire pajii." Commented Dhawan's PBKS Harpreet Brar. Despite his excellent return with the bat, Dhawan was ignored by the BCCI for the India's upcoming T20I series against South Africa.