Poor net run-rate spoil Trailblazers' chances despite 16-run win

PUNE: Despite beating Velocity by 16 runs on Thursday, Trailblazers was knocked out of the Women’s T20 Challenge on account of poor net run rate. Set to chase 191, Velocity was restricted to 174 for nine with Kiran Navgire scoring 69 (34 balls, 5 fours, 5 sixes). All three teams finished with one win apiece with Supernovas and Velocity advancing to the final on Saturday.

Earlier, opener Sabbhineni Meghana and No.3 Jemimah Rodrigues slammed scintillating fifties to propel Trailblazers to 190 for five.

Meghana, who was left out of the eleven for the opening game, smashed a strokeful 73 off 47 balls (7 fours, 4 sixes) en route to a 113-run partnership off 73 balls with Jemimah Rodrigues (66 off 44 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) to set the foundation.

Hayley Matthews (27 off 16 balls, 4 fours) and Sophia Dunkley (19 off 8 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) provided the late charge as the defending champion scored the highest total in the history of the tournament.

Sent into bat, Meghana took the responsibility to steer the team after Trailblazers lost skipper Smriti Mandhana (1) early. The 25-year-old, who was dropped at 16 and 63, displayed her big-hitting skills, clobbering seven fours and four maximums. Meanwhile, Jemimah had seven hits to the fence and one six in her 44-ball innings.

Meghana produced two good hits down the ground off Kate Cross but the bowler returned to dismiss Mandhana with Simran Bahadur taking an easy catch. Jemimah then slammed two fours off Deepti Sharma as Trailblazers scored 47 for 1 in the powerplay.

BRIEF SCORES: Trailblazers 190/5 in 20 overs (S Meghana 73, J Rodrigues 66) bt Velocity 174/9 in 20 overs (KP Navgire 69)