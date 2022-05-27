Italian club beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win inaugural Conference League

TIRANA: Nicolo Zaniolo’s goal earned Roma its first European title in more than 60 years as the Italian club defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the inaugural Europa Conference League final here on Wednesday, a result that completed a unique trophy haul for Jose Mourinho.

Roma manager Mourinho, who had previously won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Cup with other clubs, added the third-tier European title to his trophy cabinet. At the Arena Kombetare, Zaniolo secured Roma its first trophy in 14 years with an expertly-taken finish in the 32nd minute.

Roma then held off a spirited comeback from its Dutch rival, which was twice denied by the woodwork in the second half.

Given both Roma and Feyenoord came into the final having already secured Europa League football for next season through their domestic league positions, it was all about glory in Tirana. Roma dominated the early exchanges without troubling Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, who was making his first appearance in over two months. One chance was all the Italian team needed to take the lead at the interval.

Two minutes after the half-hour mark, Zaniolo brilliantly brought the ball down on his chest before slotting it home. Meanwhile, Feyenoord failed to test Roma’s experienced goalkeeper Rui Patricio in the opening period. But, it started the second half brightly as Roma’s Gianluca Mancini diverted an early Feyenoord corner onto his own post. The Dutch club kept coming and hit the woodwork again when Tyrell Malacia’s superb strike from 25 metres was tipped onto the post by Patricio.

Feyenoord created further chances, but some last-ditch blocks and wasteful finishing ensured Roma’s long wait for an European trophy would end in Mourinho’s first season at the Italian capital.