IPL: 5 players who scored century in knock-out matches

Chennai Super Kings opener Murali Vijay lit up the Chepauk's MA Chidambaram Stadium with his knock of 113 runs in just 58 balls, which powered CSK to 222/5 in their 20 overs. The target proved to be too much for Delhi Capitals, then known as Delhi Daredevils as they suffered a crushing 86-run defeat that sent them out of the tournament and CSK to the finals.