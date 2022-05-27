Sports

IPL: 5 players who scored century in knock-out matches

The playoffs/knockout stages of the Indian Premier League are the most exciting part of the league. This stage has produced some of the best moments in league's rich history. Some players have registered their names in record book:
Murali Vijay (113 against Delhi Capitals, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2012)

Chennai Super Kings opener Murali Vijay lit up the Chepauk's MA Chidambaram Stadium with his knock of 113 runs in just 58 balls, which powered CSK to 222/5 in their 20 overs. The target proved to be too much for Delhi Capitals, then known as Delhi Daredevils as they suffered a crushing 86-run defeat that sent them out of the tournament and CSK to the finals.

Virender Sehwag (122 against Chennai Super Kings, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014)

In the Qualifier 2 against Chennai Super Kings back in 2014, Virender Sehwag smashed an explosive 122 off just 58 consisting of 12 fours and eight sixes to power Punjab Kings to 226/6 in their 20 overs. Chennai Super Kings fell 24-run short of the target, sending Punjab into the finals.

Wriddhiman Saha (115* against Kolkata Knight Riders, Finals of IPL 2014)

Punjab's wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hit an unbeaten 115 off just 55 to power his side to 199/4 in the finals, a challenging score for Kolkata Knight Riders. However, KKR chased down the target with three balls to spare, clinching their 2nd IPL title.

Shane Watson (117* against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Finals of IPL 2018)

Put to bat first by Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 178/6 in their 20 overs, powered by captain Kane Williamson (47) and Yusuf Pathan (45*). Chasing 179, the CSK opener unleashed a storm that SRH could not contain, scoring an unbeaten 117* off just 57 balls that guided his side to a majestic eight-wicket win in the finals and to their third IPL trophy.

Rajat Patidar (112* against Lucknow Super Giants, Eliminator of IPL 2022)

The latest entrant on the list is Rajat Patidar, who walked in on the crease after Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their captain Faf Du Plessis for a golden duck. Making his attacking intentions clear from the start, he smashed an unbeaten 112 off 54 to guide his side to 207/4 in 20 overs. LSG fell 15-runs short of the target despite KL Rahul's 79 and Deepak Hooda's 45.

