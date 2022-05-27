Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa gets job offer from Indian Oil

CHENNAI: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa, who recently finished 2nd in the Chessable Masters Series, beating the world's leading chess players has gotten a job offer in Indian oil.

On Thursday, at a function graced by IOC chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya and the State head of IOC for TN and Puducherry V. C. Asokan, Praggnanandhaa, who is now 16 years of age, was formally inducted and announced that he will join the service at the age of 18 on a tenure basis.

Praggnanandhaa received the tenure-based engagement letter from IOC chairman, who is currently writing his Std. 11 board exams while competing in the online Chessable Masters tournament.