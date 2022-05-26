Zverev posts comeback victory over Baez

PARIS: Alexander Zverev overcame a woeful start to reach the third round of the French Open, saving a match point in a 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 victory over up-and-coming Argentine Sebastian Baez on Wednesday.

The German third seed survived a late fightback from the World No.36 and screamed his lungs out when Baez sent a forehand wide on match point. It was the fifth year in a row that Zverev, who achieved his best result at Roland Garros when he reached the semi-finals last year, had to go through a five-setter in one of the opening two rounds.

“I lost a US Open final despite being two sets up and I have learned from it. He (Baez) is unbelievable and has got a bright future ahead of him,” Zverev said of his opponent Baez, who won his maiden ATP title in Estoril earlier this month.

“I just tried to fight. You have to win these kind of matches when you are not playing well because you cannot always play well,” added Zverev. Meanwhile, World No.1 Novak Djokovic completed a 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over Slovakia’s Alex Molcan.

In the women’s draw, fourth seed Maria Sakkari was knocked out 6-7(5), 6-7(4) by Czech Karolina Muchova in the second round. Sakkari, a semi-finalist in Paris last year, never found her groove as the Greek was the latest high seed to exit after Ons Jabeur (6) and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (2).

First main draw win in Slam for Ramkumar

Ramkumar Ramanathan clinched his first-ever main draw win at a Grand Slam as he combined with American Hunter Reese to beat the German team of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte in the French Open men’s doubles event on Wednesday. Ramkumar, who has made umpteen attempts to crack a singles main draw of a Slam without success, and Reese came up trumps 7-6(4), 6-3 in their opening-round contest.

RESULTS: Men’s singles: Second round:

A Zverev bt S Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5; N Djokovic bt A Molcan 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(4); C Norrie bt J Kubler 6-3, 6-4, 6-3; F Auger-Aliassime bt C Ugo Carabelli 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

First round: L Musetti lost to S Tsitsipas 7-6, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Men’s doubles: First round: D Altmaier/O Otte lost to H Reese/R Ramanathan 6-7(4), 3-6.

Women’s singles: Second round: K Muchova bt M Sakkari 7-6(5), 7-6(4); C Paquet lost to A Sabalenka 6-2, 3-6, 4-6; A Sasnovich bt E Raducanu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.