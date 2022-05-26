Sethu takes on Gokulam in IWL title decider

CHENNAI: Sethu FC would be hungry to add a second Indian Women’s League (IWL) crown to its trophy cabinet when it faces Gokulam Kerala FC in a ‘virtual final’ at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Heading into the final fixture of the season, both table-topper Gokulam (30 points from 10 matches, goal difference of +60) and the second-placed Sethu (30 points from 10 matches, goal difference of +38) have the same number of points in their kitty but the holder is ahead in the standings with a superior goal difference.

While IWL 2018-19 champion Sethu will need a win to clinch the title, Gokulam will require only a draw to defend the trophy.

Speaking ahead of the crucial contest, Sethu captain and forward R Sandhiya said: “It has been a long journey. We are well-prepared and confident. We are ready to bring the trophy back home.”

On his part, Sethu head coach Crispin Chettri said: “It (the match) is an opportunity for my players to show their potential and character. They need to have the belief that they are the best. If they do that, I think they can bring home the trophy.”

The match can be caught live on Eurosport TV channel and Indian Football YouTube channel from 7:30 pm IST.