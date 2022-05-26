Kumari cop Gilbert excels in National Athletics

MADURAI: Gilbert Raj, a Kanniyakumari cop who excelled at the National Masters Athletics Championships with three gold and one bronze, was felicitated by the District Police on Wednesday.

In the meet that was hosted in Madurai, Gilbert finished first in the 100m, 200m and long jump events.

In the championship in Trivandrum, he competed in the long jump event and returned home with a bronze medal.

Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police DN Hari Kiran Prasad congratulated Gilbert while also wishing National Kickboxing Championship 2022 medal winners from the district.