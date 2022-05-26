CFA League: Hindustan Eagles earns 1-1 draw against Arrows

CHENNAI: Senthamil (90’) netted a stoppage-time leveller as Hindustan Eagles earned a 1-1 draw against Arrows in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. Mohan Raja had opened the scoring for Arrows in the 38th minute. In another encounter, Indian Bank pipped Reserve Bank of India 1-0, courtesy of the winning goal from Stephen Harry in the 33rd minute. On Tuesday, Swaraj edged out Southern Railway 2-1, thanks to a goal apiece from Lalhriatpula (36’) and Charles (45’) in the first half. Charles pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute for Southern Railway, which eventually could not snatch a point. Meanwhile, Customs and Viva Chennai played out a 1-1 draw to share the spoils. While Nithish (45’) got on the scorecard for Customs, Raja Ganapathy equalised for Viva Chennai in the 79th.