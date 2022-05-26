Ankeet hits double ton for Rovers; Pradeep, Aushik sizzle

CHENNAI: Ankeet Bawane (203 retired out off 243 balls, 24 fours) smashed a double ton while his opening partner Kaushik Gandhi (102 off 168 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes) struck a century as Jolly Rovers CC posted a mammoth 505 for six in its first innings against Nelson SC on the opening day – Wednesday – of the TNCA First Division match.

Ankeet first stitched a 202-run opening-wicket partnership alongside Kaushik and later accumulated a quick-fire 104 runs with Baba Indrajith (71 off 36 balls, 6 fours, 5 sixes) for the fourth wicket.

Meanwhile, middle-order batter AG Pradeep (144 not out off 169 balls, 12 fours, 3 sixes) hit an unbeaten hundred to help IOB Staff Club put on 383 for eight against India Pistons CC.

Elsewhere, Grand Slam CC left-arm spinner Aushik Srinivas (5/58) scalped five as his team bowled MRC ‘A’ out for 168 and later clinched the first-innings lead. No.3 Daryl S Ferrario (107 off 204 balls, 10 fours) impressed for Vijay CC, which posted 297 in its first essay against Globe Trotters SC.

BRIEF SCORES: At SRMC (Turf) Ground: Swaraj CC 246 in 80.1 overs (S Aravind 47, Amandeep Khare 63, R Vivek 49, Wilkins Victor 4/47, M Mathivanan 3/85) vs Young Stars CC 29/1 in 9.2 overs.

At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 505/6 in 90 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 102, Ankeet Bawane 203 retd out, Baba Aparajith 45, Baba Indrajith 71) vs Nelson SC.

At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Madras CC 306 in 78.4 overs (KH Gopinath 70, S Ritihik Easwaran 71, G Aniket Reddy 4/73, V Arun Kumar 3/88) vs UFCC (T Nagar) CC 5/1 in 5.3 overs.

At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: IOB Staff Club 383/8 in 90 overs (Abhishek M Hegde 89, AG Pradeep 144*, R Karthikeyan 3/121, M Monish Raj 3/105) vs India Pistons CC.

At Pachaiyappa’s College Ground: Vijay CC 297 in 87.2 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 107, Monish Satish 3/61) vs Globe Trotters SC.

At VB Nest: MRC ‘A’ 168 in 45.2 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 63, Aushik Srinivas 5/58, Manimaran Siddharth 3/15) vs Grand Slam CC 189/2 in 36 overs (L Suryapprakash 80*, Bhargav Merai 69*)