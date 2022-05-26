AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan enters inter-zonal semi-finals

KOLKATA: ATK Mohun Bagan progressed to the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-finals with a resounding 5-2 victory over Maziya S&RC (Maldives) at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

Both ATKMB (6 points from 3 matches) and Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings (6 points from 3 matches) finished level on points, but the former edged out the latter to the Group D top spot on head-to-head record.

While Maziya (3 points from 3 matches) came third in the pool, Gokulam Kerala FC (3 points from 3 matches) was rooted to the bottom. In the all-important Mohun Bagan-Maziya contest, Joni Kauko (26’ & 37’) starred for Juan Ferrando’s team with a first-half brace.

In the second period, Roy Krishna (56’), Subhasish Bose (58’) and Carl McHugh (71’) scored a goal each for ‘host’ ATKMB.

Tana (45’ & 73’) struck both the goals for Maziya, which started the match on the front foot but could not sustain the pressure.

Earlier in the day, captain Robinho led from the front with a goal and an assist as Bashundhara defeated Gokulam 2-1.