Reagan’s brace helps AG’s Office beat Income Tax

CHENNAI: Reagan scored a brace – once in each half – to help AG’s Office RC defeat Income Tax 3-0 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

After opening the scoring in the 42nd minute, Reagan bulged the net in the 69th. Eight minutes after Reagan’s second goal, Jockson Dhas (77’) made it 3-0 for AG’s Office that comfortably secured the victory.

Indian Bank and Hindustan Eagles split the points in a 1-1 stalemate.

A Gilbert broke the deadlock for Indian Bank in the 40th minute, but Senthamil (85’) levelled the score for Hindustan just five minutes from time.