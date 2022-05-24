IPL issues guidelines for rain-affected matches

NEW DELHI: A ‘Super Over’ could decide the IPL 2022 champion should rain gods play spoilsport and no play is possible in regulation time.

If even an over-per-team is not possible, the league standing will take precedence and will decide the winner, according to an IPL briefing. The guidelines will also apply to Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2, which do not have reserve days.

May 30 will be the reserve day for the summit clash, which will begin at 8 pm on May 29. With the IPL moving to Kolkata for the play-offs and inclement weather forecast for the city, the League has issued guidelines for rain-interrupted matches.

While the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be hosted at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Qualifier 2 and final will be held at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. If at least one ball is bowled in the final on May 29 and then rain plays spoilsport for the rest of the night, the title decider will resume next day at the point where it stopped the previous day.