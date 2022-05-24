GT, RR aim to enter IPL 2022 final on first attempt in Qualifier 1

KOLKATA: Equipped with lethal bowling attacks and boasting a number of match-winners, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals could deliver a blockbuster when they face off in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

Captaining a team in the IPL for the first time, the fit-again Hardik Pandya (413 runs and 4 wickets) has been a revelation, leading Gujarat from the front with both bat and ball. Hardik also used his resources well in the league stage, in which Titans finished top of the standings with 20 points from 14 matches.

With Hardik, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan in its ranks, Gujarat has not been having any problems in finishing. But, its top-order can be referred to as a weak link since Shubman Gill has failed to convert most of his starts. However, the addition of veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha at the top has been helping the team’s cause.

In the bowling department, leg-spinner Rashid and Mohammed Shami have been the stand-outs with 18 scalps apiece. With the pace duo of Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal as well as left-arm orthodox R Sai Kishore in the mix, Gujarat has a well-rounded attack.

Titans heads into the first qualifier on the back of a defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, but would look to progress to the final on the first attempt. Meanwhile, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan possesses both the ‘Orange Cap’ and ‘Purple Cap’ holders – Jos Buttler (629 runs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (26 wickets) respectively.

Royals also has the experience of Ravichandran Ashwin, whose versatility came to the fore in the second half of the league phase. Besides complementing Chahal in the middle-overs, Ashwin has been contributing vital runs with the blade.

In the win over Chennai Super Kings – which sealed RR (18 points from 14 matches) a top-two spot – Ashwin was sent ahead of designated finishers Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag. In the batting pack, Buttler, who is enduring a slump, Samson and Hetmyer would look to get into the act in the crucial contest.

After smashing three centuries and as many fifties in the first half of the league stage, the English opening batter has slowed down recently. The fact that the losing team will get a second bite at the cherry could give the sides some breathing space.