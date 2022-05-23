Sethu sets up virtual final against Gokulam

CHENNAI: Sethu FC set up a ‘virtual final’ date with table-topper Gokulam Kerala FC following a 5-0 Indian Women’s League (IWL) victory over Hans Women FC at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Both Gokulam (30 points from 10 matches, goal difference of +60) and the second-placed Sethu (30 points from 10 matches, goal difference of +38) have the same number of points under their belt, but the former is ahead on goal difference. Sethu can clinch the IWL crown only with a win over Gokulam in the final match of the competition on Thursday.

In the team’s penultimate fixture of the season, Devneta Roy struck a first-half brace while skipper R Sandhiya, N Lavanya and Elizabeth Vanlalmawii scored a goal apiece.

Sethu took just two minutes to get on the scoresheet. With a cross from the left,

Sandhiya found Devneta, who put the ball in despite not striking it cleanly.

In the 16th minute, Devneta and Sandhiya combined again to double Sethu’s lead. Sandhiya found Devneta with an inch-perfect pass from the left flank and the latter made no mistake. Sandhiya made it 3-0 for the Tamil Nadu-based club in the 39th minute with a brilliant solo goal. The Sethu captain beat her marker, raced into the area from the left and found the top right corner of the net with a fierce shot.

In the 72nd minute, Lavanya, who came off the bench, cut in from the right and produced a left-footed effort into the bottom corner. Two minutes from time, Vanlalmawii completed the rout by tapping the ball home from close range.

“It was a good game for us. We got the chance to see (test) our bench strength. We gave rest to some of our players,” said Sethu head coach Crispin Chettri.