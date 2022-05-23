Prabhu bowls Jaya Edu Group to victory

CHENNAI: Medium pacer S Prabhu scalped six as Jaya Education Group RC defeated Thiruvallur CC by two wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship Third Division match.

Fielding first, Jaya Education Group restricted Thiruvallur to 152 for nine off its stipulated 30 overs, courtesy of Prabhu’s match-winning performance.

Chasing 153, Jaya Education Group got past the finish line with two balls to spare.

BRIEF SCORES: Third Division: Thiruvallur CC 152/9 in 30 overs (R Paul Johnson 38, PT Ramarao 47, K Sampath Kumar 26, S Prabhu 6/55) lost to Jaya Education Group RC 153/8 in 29.4 overs (M Dinesh Kumar 49, V Mohan 47, L Karthikeyan 3/29, K Sampath Kumar 4/40)