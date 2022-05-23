IPL 2022: SRH skipper Kane Williamson blessed with baby boy

Many members of the cricket fraternity came forward and showered their blessing on Williamson's family through their comments on the post.

"Congratulations Kane Mama," commented Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

"Mashallah bro! May the whole family be showered with loads more happiness and blessings!" commented New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel.

Meanwhile, SRH took to their Twitter and wrote, "Sending all of our love from the #Riser camp to Kane Mowa's family and their latest, cutest member."

Williamson had left the SRH camp on May 18 to be with his wife during the birth of their second child.

In his absence, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the team in the last league stage game of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Williamson will now be seen in a three-match Test series against England, with the first match at Lord's on June 2.