CFA League: Abu Baker helps Viva Chennai pip Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Abu Baker scored the winning goal as Viva Chennai edged out Southern Railway 1-0 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League match at the FC Madras Arena here on Sunday.

Viva Chennai held a one-goal advantage at the breather, thanks to Abu Baker, who rippled the right side of the net in the 28th minute.

Neither team disturbed the scorecard in the second half as Viva Chennai earned three points.

In another match, Arrows and Customs drew 1-1 to split the points.

While Mohan Raja opened the scoring for Arrows in the 34th minute, Ajay equalised for Customs in the 42nd.