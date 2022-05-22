Indian GP: Good day for TN athletes

CHENNAI: G Dheenadhayalan clinched the men’s pole vault gold medal at the Indian Grand Prix 3 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Dheenadhayalan came up with a best effort of 4.60 metres to bag the top prize. In the women’s 100m hurdles event, Tamil Nadu runners C Kanimozhi and S Srireshma came first and second respectively with a timing of 14.09 seconds and 14.60 seconds. In women’s high jump, Gracena Merly of Tamil Nadu finished on top with a 1.75-metre performance. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu duo of Prem Kumar (14.70 seconds) and P Veeramani (14.83 seconds) earned silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 110m hurdles event. In ‘Race A’ of men’s 800m, Pradeep Senthil Kumar from Tamil Nadu completed the podium with a timing of 1:49.01.