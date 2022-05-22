DK returns to India T20I squad for SA series after stellar IPL

CHENNAI: After an impressive show in IPL, Dinesh Karthik will once again be seen in Indian colours for the T20 series against South Africa. The side would be led by KL Rahul. This five-match T20 series will also be a re-entry for all-rounder Hardik Pandya after he was down due to back injury.

Earlier this year BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly said Pandya is given a break to heal completely and serve the Indian team in all the three formats.

India’s squad for T20I series against South Africa:

KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.