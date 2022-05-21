Virtual quarter-final for Delhi against Mumbai

MUMBAI: With fate in its own hands, Delhi Capitals will go all out for a win when it takes on Mumbai Indians in what will be a ‘virtual quarter-final’ for the Rishabh Pant-led team.

David Warner and Rishabh Pant will look to deliver in the crucial match

Delhi (14 points from 13 matches, net run rate of +0.255) will qualify for the IPL 2022 play-offs with a win over Mumbai, since it will have a superior net run rate to Royal Challengers Bangalore (16 points from 14 matches, net run rate of -0.253) at the end of the first round.

DC will be eliminated from the 15th edition if it tastes defeat against MI (6 points from 13 matches), which has nothing but pride to play for. Fresh off back-to-back wins – over Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings – Delhi would be keen to get past the first hurdle.

David Warner (427 runs), Mitchell Marsh (251 runs), Pant (301 runs) and Rovman Powell (207 runs) have the ability to take down the opposition attack on any given day. So, the quartet would be eager to fire with the willow and send DC into the knockouts.

Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (20 wickets) has been the team’s standout bowler while fellow spinner Axar Patel has been doing a decent job by delivering economical spells.

Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Shardul Thakur are expected to be the front-line pacers.

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai would look to end its poor season on a positive note. Five-time champion MI has made a few alterations to its playing eleven in recent matches and may give youngsters another opportunity to perform. Young all-rounder Tilak Varma has been the side’s lone bright spark this season while finisher Tim David has caught many eyes with his six-hitting prowess.