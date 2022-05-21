Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen for the second time

NEW DELHI: India's 16-year-old Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu stunned World Champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time in just three months as he got better of the Norwegian in the fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday.

The fifth round match of the tournament was headed towards a draw but a one-move blunder from the world champion Magnus Carlsen resulted in his defeat. Despite the victory, the 16-year-old GM was not happy.

"I do not want to win that way!" said R Praggnanandhaa after Magnus Carlsen blundered.

With this win, the Indian GM now is placed in the fifth spot on the leaderboard. Carlsen is in the third spot with 12 points and China's Wei Yi is on top with 18 points at the end of Day 2 of the tournament.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa had gotten the better of Carlsen in Airthings Masters online rapid tournament in February this year.