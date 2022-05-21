Indian Bank beats Arrows; Customs wins

CHENNAI: Indian Bank defeated Arrows 3-0 in a lop-sided Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday. Maruthu Pandi broke the deadlock in the 21st minute while Immanuel (28’) and Stephen Harry (32’) also got on the scoresheet in the first half. Indian Bank preserved its three-goal lead in the second period to earn three points with ease. In another match, Customs edged out Southern Railway 1-0, thanks to the winning goal from Rithish. After Rithish (45’) found the back of the net in first-half stoppage time, Customs defended well to secure the win.