Lucky, Balwinder help Viva Chennai defeat AG’s Office

CHENNAI: Lucky and Balwinder hit a goal each as Viva Chennai defeated AG’s Office RC 2-1 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. Lijo opened the scoring for AG’s Office in the 19th minute, but Lucky equalised for Viva Chennai in the 29th. Just four minutes from time, Balwinder (86’) struck the winning goal to clinch three points for Viva Chennai. In another match, Swaraj got the better of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 2-1, courtesy of a goal apiece from Lalhriatpulla (61’) and Charles (86’). Kareem Dass reduced the deficit to one for RBI in the 87th minute, but his team could not salvage a draw.