IPL 2022: CSK win toss, elect to bat against RR

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against Rajasthan Royals in Match 68 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Dhoni said he chose to bat first because he wants to give his batters time in the middle. "Our intention is to give the batters time and allow them to score without pressure. We want to win and give time to players."

Chennai made one change in the playing XI, bringing back Ambati Rayudu in place of Shivam Dube.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said they were comfortable either way -- batting or bowling first. "We need to play good cricket and finish on a high," he said.

Rajasthan made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Shimron Hetmyer for James Neesham.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk) Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.