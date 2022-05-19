Sports

Sindhu, seeded sixth, staved off a spirited challenge from Lauren Lam (USA) to win 21-19, 19-21, 21-18. But, Saina Nehwal battled hard before losing 21-11, 15-21, 17-21 to Korean Kim Ga Eun in the women’s singles first round.
Thailand Open: Saina, Prannoy knocked out
BANGKOK: PV Sindhu huffed and puffed her way into the women's singles second round while Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, the protagonists of India's historic Thomas Cup triumph, had contrasting results in the Thailand Open first round here on Wednesday. Sindhu, seeded sixth, staved off a spirited challenge from Lauren Lam (USA) to win 21-19, 19-21, 21-18. But, Saina Nehwal battled hard before losing 21-11, 15-21, 17-21 to Korean Kim Ga Eun in the women's singles first round. Malvika Bansod battled her way into the second round with a fighting 17-21, 21-15, 21-11 win over Ukraine's Maria Ultina. Meanwhile, Srikanth, seeded eighth in the men's singles draw, produced a gritty effort to get the better of Brice Leverdez (France) 18-21, 21-10, 21-16. However, Prannoy went down fighting 17-21, 21-15, 15-21 to Daren Liew from Malaysia.

