Sethu secures ninth successive victory

Sethu FC notched up its ninth successive win in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) with a commanding 6-0 victory over SSB Women FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Overseas recruit Elizabeth Katungwa netted a brace – once in each half – while skipper R Sandhiya, Grace Lalrampari, Renu Rani and Anju Tamang scored a goal apiece for the Tamil Nadu-based club. Sethu is level on points – 27 – with Gokulam Kerala FC following the triumph, but is behind the table-topper on goal difference.

Elizabeth was the first to get on the scoresheet as the Kenyan forward beat two SSB defenders with a brilliant solo run and slotted the ball home in the ninth minute. Four minutes later, Sandhiya tapped the ball in after a corner created confusion in the box.

Sethu tripled its advantage in the 38th minute, thanks to a sloppy piece of defending from SSB that let Grace hit the ball just past the goal line. In the final minute of first-half normal time, SSB goalkeeper Manju came off her line to clear a through ball but kicked it straight into the path of Renu, who hit into an empty net from outside the box.

Eight minutes from time, Anju headed the ball home after A Karthika hit the crossbar from outside the area. In the 87th minute, Elizabeth struck her second goal by cutting in from the right and producing a left-footed finish. “It was an important win. The girls put on a brave effort. We finished the chances that came our way,” said Sethu head coach Crispin Chettri.