Laxman likely to coach India for Ireland T20I series

NEW DELHI: National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman is likely to coach the India team during the series in Ireland next month as the T20I assignment coincides with the Test squad’s preparation in England. Head coach Rahul Dravid will be with India’s red-ball squad ahead of the away series in England, which will begin with the one-off Test on July 1. The four-day practice match against Leicestershire (from June 24 to 27) will clash with the two T20Is in Ireland (on June 26 and 28). A similar situation arose last year when ex-NCA head Dravid travelled with the India limited overs squad to Sri Lanka since the then chief coach Ravi Shastri was with the Test team in England.