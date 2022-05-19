Focus on Bangalore’s approach in crucial match against Gujarat

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore would eye a big victory to have a better chance of progressing while table-topper Gujarat Titans would look to continue its winning momentum ahead of the play-offs as the two teams face off in their final IPL 2022 league match here on Thursday.

A win against GT would take RCB (14 points from 13 matches) to 16 points, but what could hurt the Faf du Plessis-led team is its net run rate of -0.323. Bangalore’s closest rival Delhi Capitals, which also has 14 points from 13 games, has a better net run rate of 0.255. If both teams end up winning their respective final league fixtures, net run rate would come into the picture. Hence, Royal Challengers is expected to go all out for a big win which would reduce the deficit.

But if Bangalore takes the safe option of just winning the match and not bothering about the net run rate, it will require a favour from Mumbai Indians that is scheduled to take on Delhi on Saturday. We are yet to see Virat Kohli in full flow this season, but the stage is set for the former RCB skipper to make a mark. Besides Kohli, the senior pros such as du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga would be keen to stand up to the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat (20 points from 13 matches) would be eager to end its first-round commitments on a positive note. GT’s morale would be high, having posted a comfortable victory over Chennai Super Kings in its previous outing.