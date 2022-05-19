CFA League: Edwin shines in Income Tax win

CHENNAI: Edwin Sydney Vanspaul struck a second-half brace as Income Tax thrashed Hindustan Eagles 5-2 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. Income Tax was behind 0-1 at the interval, courtesy of a goal from Senthamil (26’), who also found the back of the net in the 60th minute. Besides Edwin (53’ & 68’), Vikram (57’), Santu Singh (65’) and Ameerudeen (78’) got on the scorecard for Income Tax. In another match, Customs and Indian Bank played out a 2-2 draw to split the points. While Nithish (15’) and Venkatesh (67’) scored a goal each for Customs, Stephen Harry (33’) and Maruthu Pandian (68’) hit one apiece for the Indian Bank team.