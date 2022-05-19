Sports

CFA League: Edwin shines in Income Tax win

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul struck a second-half brace as Income Tax thrashed Hindustan Eagles 5-2 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.
CFA League: Edwin shines in Income Tax win
Representative imageReuters
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Edwin Sydney Vanspaul struck a second-half brace as Income Tax thrashed Hindustan Eagles 5-2 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. Income Tax was behind 0-1 at the interval, courtesy of a goal from Senthamil (26’), who also found the back of the net in the 60th minute. Besides Edwin (53’ & 68’), Vikram (57’), Santu Singh (65’) and Ameerudeen (78’) got on the scorecard for Income Tax. In another match, Customs and Indian Bank played out a 2-2 draw to split the points. While Nithish (15’) and Venkatesh (67’) scored a goal each for Customs, Stephen Harry (33’) and Maruthu Pandian (68’) hit one apiece for the Indian Bank team.

Income tax
Edwin Sydney Vanspaul
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
CFA League
Chennai Football Association
Hindustan Eagles

Related Stories

No stories found.