Wrestler hits referee; gets life ban

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented incident, Services’ wrestler Satender Malik launched a physical assault on referee Jagbir Singh after losing the 125kg final during the Commonwealth Games trials, prompting the national federation to impose a life ban on him, here on Tuesday.

The Air Force wrestler was leading 3-0 with just 18 seconds left in the deciding bout when Mohit effected a ‘takedown’ move and also pushed Satender out of the mat for another point.

However, referee Virender Malik did not award two points to Mohit for the ‘takedown’ move and gave only one point for the pushout.

The decision upset Mohit, who requested for a challenge. Senior referee Jagbir Singh was requested to look into the challenge and with the help of TV replays, he ruled that Mohit should be given three points.

Satender lost his cool, walked across to Mat A where Ravi Dahiya and Aman were locked in the 57kg final, went straight to Jagbir, and began to assault him. He first abused Jagbir and then slapped him.