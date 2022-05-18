Khader shines for MRC ‘A’

CHENNAI: Opting to bat first, MRC ‘A’ scored 304 against Jolly Rovers on the first day of the TNCA first division league here on Tuesday. M Affan Khader was the star performer for MRC ‘A’ scoring 93 (148b, 10x4) and along with S Swaminathan, who scored 55 (113b, 6x4), added 119 runs for the sixth wicket in 32.2 overs. Tailender R Rajkumar too chipped in with an entertaining cameo of an unbeaten 46 (45b, 6x4, 2x6). Rovers off-spinner P Sakthi took four wickets for 66 runs, and medium pacer R Sonu Yadav claimed three for 55. At stumps, Rovers was 12 for no loss.

Brief scores: At SRMC (Turf): Swaraj 87/3 in 36 overs vs Globe Trotters. At MAC: MCC 236 in 76.2 overs (Naushad Shafi Shaikh 92, Abhishek Tanwar 4/42, M Siddharth 3/57) vs Grand Slam 16/2 in 9 overs. At CPT-IP (Turf): India Pistons 186 in 56.3 overs (D Anchit 46, Karan Patel 3/40, Bhargav Bhatt 3/39) vs Vijay CC 89/5 in 31 overs. At IITM – Chemplast: MRC 'A' 304 in 83.3 overs (M Affan Khader 93, S Swaminathan 55, R Rajkumar 46 not out, P Sakthi 4/66, R Sonu Yadav 3/55) vs Jolly Rovers 12 for no loss in 4 overs. At SSN: Young Stars 194 in 69.1 overs (Vignesh S Iyer 77, V Arun Kumar 4/46) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 47/2 in 18 overs. At Nelson: Nelson 276/9 in 82.4 overs (Shoaib Mohammed Khan 57, R Karthikeyan 64) vs IOB

Brief scores: At SRMC (Turf): Swaraj 87/3 in 36 overs vs Globe Trotters. At MAC: MCC 236 in 76.2 overs (Naushad Shafi Shaikh 92, Abhishek Tanwar 4/42, M Siddharth 3/57) vs Grand Slam 16/2 in 9 overs. At CPT-IP (Turf): India Pistons 186 in 56.3 overs (D Anchit 46, Karan Patel 3/40, Bhargav Bhatt 3/39) vs Vijay CC 89/5 in 31 overs. At IITM – Chemplast: MRC ‘A’ 304 in 83.3 overs (M Affan Khader 93, S Swaminathan 55, R Rajkumar 46 not out, P Sakthi 4/66, R Sonu Yadav 3/55) vs Jolly Rovers 12 for no loss in 4 overs. At SSN: Young Stars 194 in 69.1 overs (Vignesh S Iyer 77, V Arun Kumar 4/46) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 47/2 in 18 overs. At Nelson: Nelson 276/9 in 82.4 overs (Shoaib Mohammed Khan 57, R Karthikeyan 64) vs IOB