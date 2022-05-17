Hyderabad keen to snap losing streak

MUMBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad would be eager to snap its five-match losing streak and keep its slim play-off hopes alive when it takes on Mumbai Indians in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Having suffered five defeats on the bounce after five wins on the trot, Hyderabad has had a bizarre run thus far. SRH will need to win its remaining two matches – its last game is against Punjab Kings – to stand any chance of progressing to the play-offs.

A loss against Mumbai (6 points from 12 matches) will eliminate Hyderabad (10 points from 12 matches) as the Kane Williamson-led team can only get to a maximum of 12 points. In the must-win encounter, SRH would hope to put up an improved performance with the bat.

With 208 runs in 12 matches at a strike-rate of just 93, opening batter Williamson has been enduring a tough IPL season. The Kiwi will be keen to step up for his franchise, which desperately needs him to fire at the top of the order.

Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran possess the fire power in the middle-order, but consistency has been an issue. In the bowling department, SRH would bank on the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan and Umran Malik to deliver.

Meanwhile, MI will take confidence from its five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, where its bowlers were on top throughout. In the absence of Suryakumar Yadav, skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will have to shoulder more responsibility with the blade.

In the bowling pack, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya are fresh off noteworthy performances against CSK.