Sports

CFA League: Ameerudeen nets winner for Income Tax

Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Ameerudeen struck the winning goal as Income Tax edged out Arrows 1-0 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

Ameerudeen found the back of the net in the 39th minute for Income Tax, which preserved its one-goal advantage to clinch three points.

In another match, Swaraj and Hindustan Eagles shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Lachrcatpula opened the scoring in the 19th minute for Swaraj before Hindustan’s Senthamil equalised in the 73rd.

Income tax
CFA League
Ameerudeen

