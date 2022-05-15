CSKvsGT: Players wear black armband as mark of respect for Symonds

MUMBAI: In honour of former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans Players wore black armbands during their IPL match on Sunday. The charismatic 46-year-old all-rounder died in a car accident on Saturday night.

This was yet another devastating death in cricketing community, following the death of great Shane Warne and Rod Marsh. Symonds was regarded as one of the finest players, who would shake the field every time he entered. Symonds made a huge impact to the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his playing days, in addition to contributing to Australian cricket.

In the latter stages of his career, Symonds played for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. In the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008, he hit a 53-ball 117 not out for the Deccan Chargers against the Rajasthan Royals