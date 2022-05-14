Sethu makes it eight wins in a row

CHENNAI: Sethu FC extended its winning streak to eight matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Odisha Police in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Skipper R Sandhiya, Devneta Roy and Renu Rani scored a goal apiece as Sethu moved to the maximum 24 points. Sandhiya broke the deadlock in the 27th minute as the forward got on the end of a cross from the right. She unleashed a shot that went through a number of legs and past Odisha Police goalkeeper Rajeswari Das.

Six minutes later, Devneta made it 2-0 with a neat finish from inside the box. The Tamil Nadu-based team had the opportunity to put the match to bed in the 38th minute, but Rajeswari had other ideas. Arifa Zaheer stepped up to take the penalty that was awarded to Sethu, but her shot was parried away by Rajeswari.

After the breather, Sethu and Odisha Police came close to scoring via Devneta and Sarojini Tirkey respectively but could not disturb the right side of the net. However, Renu ensured three points for Sethu in the 67th minute. Sandhiya’s dangerous cross was misjudged by the Odisha Police goalkeeper and Renu only had to direct the ball towards goal.

“We were not that good; we missed chances. We did not keep the ball properly. Sometimes, we are bound to play badly. It was not our day, but we won three points, which is important. We have to work more in certain areas,” said Sethu head coach Crispin Chettri.