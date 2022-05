CHENNAI: Kirubanandan struck a first-half brace as RBI defeated Southern Railway 2-0 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday. Kirubanandan found the back of the net in the 23rd and 37th minute for RBI, which held a two-goal cushion at half-time. Neither side disturbed the scorecard in the second half as RBI clinched three points. In another match, Customs edged out AG’s Office RC 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Dhivakar (40’).