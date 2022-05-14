Dream-come-true moment for Rajkumar

CHENNAI: MRC ‘A’ batter R Rajkumar accomplished a rare feat on Friday when he clobbered six maximums in an over in the TNCA First Division match against UFCC (T Nagar) CC.

At VB Nest, Rajkumar, a finisher by trade who was promoted to open the batting, smashed UFCC off-spinner B Arun for 36 runs in the second over of the first essay. He, therefore, became the first player in two decades to achieve the milestone in the First Division.

Riding on Rajkumar’s spectacular knock of 57 (16 balls, 9 sixes), MRC ‘A’, which was replying to UFCC‘s first-innings total of 348, stood at 79 for one in just five overs at stumps.

“I opened the batting for the very first time [in the First Division]. I am an aggressive batter, so I had dreamt of hitting six sixes in an over and finishing the match. But, I never thought that I would do it as an opener. I am truly delighted,” Rajkumar, who completed his half-century off just 12 balls, told DT Next.

“Had we got the opportunity to bat 90 overs in the first innings, we would have taken the lead. But, we knew we would not get the chance (because of rain on Thursday and delayed start on Friday), so the team’s morale was down while fielding. We had only five overs to bat. I am really happy that I made the most of it. The mood in the camp changed after my quickfire knock,” said Rajkumar, adding that he would like to carry his six-hitting form into the Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 6.

“Hitting sixes is my biggest strength. The TNPL will start in a month’s time (on June 23). So, I would like to carry the momentum into the TNPL,” said Rajkumar, who will turn out for Tiruppur Tamizhans.