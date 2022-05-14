CSK's Rayudu announces retirement from IPL, deletes tweet later

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings player Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League, and tweeted, "I am happy to announce that this will be my last IPL," on Saturday.

"I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and CSK for the wonderful journey," he further added. However, he deleted the post few minutes later.