We do not rely on one player: Sethu skipper Sandhiya

CHENNAI: Sethu FC may not be as prolific as table-topper Gokulam Kerala FC – which has rippled the net as many as 47 times – but a whopping 27 goals in just seven Indian Women’s League (IWL) matches is no mean feat irrespective of the opponents it has faced so far.

Various sources have contributed to Sethu’s dazzling form in the final third of the field, with as many as 10 players getting on the scorecard.

“Our team does not depend on one player. We do not rely on one player for winning matches,” Sethu captain and forward R Sandhiya told DT Next from Bhubaneswar, the host city for the ongoing IWL.

“Players such as Eliza (Elizabeth Katungwa), Anju [Tamang], Renu [Rani] and myself are capable of scoring [goals] even in difficult situations. We do not go after individual records. We just want to win [games] and clinch three points [every time],” emphasised Sandhiya, who has four goals under her belt, the joint second-highest at the club.

The second-placed Sethu has operated like a well-oiled machine with seven victories in as many matches, although its firstchoice players hardly practised together in pre-season.

“Some players were at the India camp. The India internationals arrived in Bhubaneswar directly. Only in the first match did the main players get to play together. So, we were not entirely comfortable on the field. By the third match, we settled down well,” revealed Sandhiya, a member of the national team’s senior set-up since 2018.

Sethu got in the groove as the tournament progressed, according to Sandhiya. “Since the League is being hosted in a round-robin format this season, we get to play a lot more matches [when compared to previous years]. With more matches, we, especially the junior players, gain a lot of experience,” said Sandhiya.

“Winning [games on the bounce] gives us more motivation to perform better in upcoming matches. We have enough recovery time (about three days) in between games, which is good for the players,” she went on to add.

‘Prepared for virtual final against Gokulam’

Sethu’s last match of the season against Gokulam on May 26 could be a ‘virtual final’ since the teams are currently separated only by goal difference. While speaking about the IWL’s home straight, Sandhiya said that the Tamil Nadu-based club is optimistic about achieving glory.

“The Gokulam match will be must-win for us. We are prepared for it. The management has done a lot for us, so we want to give something back. We are hungry to win the trophy. We are confident of going all the way,” signed off Sandhiya.

