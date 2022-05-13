TNPL 2022 draft: CSG picks two players

CHENNAI: Double defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies picked two players – S Karthik and S Madhankumar – at the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 draft which was held on Thursday.

The Hemang Badani-coached CSG had retained 20 players ahead of the draft. Nellai Royal Kings secured the services of 10 players at the draft while Salem Spartans and Ruby Trichy Warriors snapped up seven each. iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans picked six players while Dindigul Dragons, Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings added five apiece to their rosters.

The sixth edition of the TNPL will begin on June 23 in Tirunelveli. Double defending champion Chepauk Super Gillies picked two players – S Karthik and S Madhankumar – at the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 draft which was held on Thursday. The Hemang Badani-coached CSG had retained 20 players ahead of the draft. Nellai Royal Kings secured the services of 10 players at the draft while Salem Spartans and Ruby Trichy Warriors snapped up seven each. iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans picked six players while Dindigul Dragons, Siechem Madurai Panthers and Lyca Kovai Kings added five apiece to their rosters. The sixth edition of the TNPL will begin on June 23 in Tirunelveli.