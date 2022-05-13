Pulla stars for Swaraj with hat-trick

CHENNAI: Calhriai Pulla (33’, 50’ & 65’) bagged a hat-trick as Swaraj crushed Arrows 5-0 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. Pulla found the back of the net in the first half as Swaraj led 1-0 at the interval. Besides Pulla, Dhyanesha (56’) and V Sunil (79’) scored in the second half to ensure a dominant victory for Swaraj. In another match, Hindustan Eagles defeated Viva Chennai 3-1, courtesy of a goal each from N Surya (5’), Senthamil (20’) and Caribally (82’). M Lucky (53’) hit the only goal for Viva Chennai.