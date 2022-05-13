Pradosh strikes hundred on rain-curtailed first day

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul (135 batting off 186 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes) smashed an unbeaten hundred as Vijay CC posted 231 for four against Madras CC on the rain-curtailed opening day of the TNCA First Division match here.

At the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, left-handed batter Pradosh and A Muhammed Adnan Khan (73 batting off 114 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) put on 181 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket after Vijay was reduced to 50 for four. Only 60 overs could be completed on the day as rain intervened in the third and final session. Either rain or bad light played spoilsport in each of the six matches on the first day.

BRIEF SCORES:

At MA Chidambaram Stadium:

Vijay CC 231/4 in 60 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 135*, A Muhammed Adnan Khan 73*) vs Madras CC.

At Pachaiyappa’s College

Ground: IOB Staff Club 160/7 in 49.4 overs (S Shyam Sundar 50, Akash Sumra 4/41) vs Globe Trotters SC. At VB Nest: UFCC (T Nagar) CC 182/4 in 61.5 overs (Vikram Satheesh 47) vs MRC ‘A’.

At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground:

India Pistons CC 197 in 65 overs (M Mithul Raj 46, S Guru Raghavendran 53, Manimaran Siddharth 3/49, R Aushik Srinivas 3/50) vs Grand Slam CC 72/1 in 24 overs (Nidhish Rajagopal 42*).

At IIT-M Chemplast Ground:

Young Stars CC 212/3 in 63 overs (M Kamalesh 95, Ganesh Satish 52*) vs Jolly Rovers CC.

At SRMC (Turf) Ground: Nelson SC 138/7 in 61 overs (Hanuma Vihari 70*) vs Swaraj CC