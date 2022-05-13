De Bruyne hits 4 as City crushes Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON: Midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals as Manchester City notched up a 5-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) on Wednesday, a win which put the Belgian’s team in a commanding position to retain the English Premier League crown.

De Bruyne put the match to bed with a hat-trick in a devastating 18-minute spell in the first half. The 30-year-old netted the fourth after the break as the away fans chanted “Champions of England”. Pep Guardiola’s team now has 89 points from 36 fixtures, three ahead of Liverpool, which City also leads on goal difference (7).

At Molineux, De Bruyne hit the earliest hat-trick in PL history and his first for City. In the seventh minute, the Belgian began the move before running on to Bernardo Silva’s return pass and sumptuously finishing. De Bruyne smashed in a rebound in the 16th minute and unleashed a left-footed curler from the edge of the box in the 24th. “The third goal was my favourite. I hit it really hard in the corner. Out of the three, that was the purest,” said De Bruyne.

The midfielder struck the fourth goal from close range in the 60th minute before Raheem Sterling (84’) completed an easy win for the tourist with his tapin. Wolves had briefly threatened City in the 11th minute when Leander Dendoncker made it 1-1 after a flowing break.

RESULT: Wolves 1 (L Dendoncker 11) lost to Manchester City 5 (De Bruyne 7, 16, 24 & 60, R Sterling 84)