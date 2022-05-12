Ukraine Football Team Plays For First Time Since Invasion

GERMANY: Ukraine's national football team played its first game since the invasion by Russia on Wednesday, beating German club Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 in a friendly organised to raise funds for victims of the conflict.

Thousands of spectators waved Ukrainian flags and joined the players in relaying a message of support to a country that came under attack from Russia on February 24.

"This match is very important, for our team and for our country," said former Ukraine international Andriy Voronin, who was commentating on the match for German TV channel ProSieben.

"We feel that we're not alone, the whole world is behind us."

Ukraine play Scotland in a World Cup play-off semi-final in Glasgow on June 1. The winners of that match face Wales four days later in Cardiff with a place in Qatar at stake.

Coach Oleksandr Petrakov gathered 23 players from Ukrainian clubs last week to begin preparations at the Slovenia FA's training centre near Ljubljana.