Liverpool keeps PL title hopes alive with victory

BIRMINGHAM: Liverpool kept its Premier League title hopes alive with a narrow 2-1 win over Aston Villa here on Tuesday.

The home team broke the deadlock in just the third minute as visiting goalkeeper Allison spilled a header from Douglas Luiz straight back into the path of the Brazilian midfielder, who fired the ball home.

Liverpool equalised three minutes later when Joel Matip poked in a rebound after Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez got a hand to Virgil van Dijk’s effort.

In the 65th minute, Sadio Mane put the visitor ahead with a fine header following Luis Diaz’s cross from the left.