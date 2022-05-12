Sports

Lejo’s hat-trick helps AG’s Office beat RBI

In another match, Income Tax and Indian Bank played out a goalless draw to share the spoils.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Lejo struck a hat-trick as AG’s Office RC defeated RBI 3-1 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

Lejo found the back of the net in the 32nd, 45th (first-half stoppage time) and 64th minute as AG’s Office earned three points from its first match of the season.

Kivu Bawanda had opened the scoring for RBI as early as the fifth minute.

RBI
AG
Chennai Football Association
Lejo

